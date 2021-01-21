Troopers seize $1 million worth of marijuana in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized about $1 million worth of marijuana during a traffic stop in Summit County on Wednesday.

Troopers said they stopped a rental truck for a marked lane violation on the Ohio Turnpike. While speaking with the driver, troopers said they noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the truck.

During a search, they found two shipping crates containing 27 cardboard boxes with vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana, according to the patrol.

(Photo courtesy: Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The driver, a Colorado woman, was taken to the Summit County Jail on charges of possession and trafficking in drugs. If convicted, she faces up to 16 years in prison.