MILAN, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected of firing shots following a road rage incident on the Ohio Turnpike in Erie County last month.

On May 9, troopers were called to the area of the turnpike near SR-4 around Groton Township at 7 p.m. after the victim called in the shooting.

They discovered that no one was injured but said the victim was able to describe the suspect’s vehicle. Officials were unable to locate the suspect, but have since found him on turnpike surveillance footage (photos seen below).

Photo courtesy Ohio State Highway Patrol

Photo courtesy Ohio State Highway Patrol

Photo courtesy Ohio State Highway Patrol

Troopers did not report what exactly led to the heated highway moment.

The investigation is still underway and anyone who may see the suspect or his vehicle is asked to call troopers at 440-234-2096.