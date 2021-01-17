Troopers say one killed, two hurt in deadly crash in Lorain County

LORAIN COUNTY (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was killed and two others were hurt in a crash on Saturday morning.

According to troopers, it happened around 8:30 a.m. on SR 83 near the intersection of SR 303 in Grafton Township of Lorain County.

A Jeep Cherokee was going westbound on SR 303 when they said it failed to yield at the intersection of SR 83 and was struck by the left side of a tractor with a tanker. The tanker was empty at the time. Both vehicles went off the road and hit a guardrail.

Troopers said the driver of the Cherokee, a 66-year-old man, died. His juvenile passenger was hospitalized for serious injuries. The driver of the tractor was treated on scene.