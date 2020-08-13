Troopers keep promise to fallen colleague, walk his daughter to school on first day

*Watch our report above on a fallen officer being honored with a gift giveaway.*

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WJW) — Georgia State Troopers kept a promise to their fallen colleague by walking his daughter to school on her first day.

According to FOX 5, Trooper Tyler Parker died in a crash in 2018 after his truck hydroplaned during a storm. His now four-year-old daughter, Savannah, was with him at the time.

She was seriously hurt but has made a full recovery.

Georgia Department of Public Safety shared photos of her being escorted by the troopers to pre-kindergarten. They also shared a precious moment of her posing by her dad’s cruiser and holding his hat.

Many on social media were quick to praise the troopers for their act of kindness.

“This is beautiful. Thank you GSP for caring for this little girl and standing in place for her daddy. I know he was smiling down on you all!” said one user.

