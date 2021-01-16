Troopers investigating Ohio crash that killed 14-year-old

SALT LICK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A Friday crash that killed a 14-year-old is now being investigated, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

The fatal single-car crash, which took place just outside of Shawnee in Perry County, occurred around 5:15 p.m.

A man was reportedly driving on State Route 93 when his vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree and flipped, OSHP said.

A 14-year-old, who was in the backseat without a seatbelt on, reportedly was ejected from the vehicle and died from injuries sustained. Another passenger, an 18-year-old who was sitting in the front, also was not wearing a seatbelt but was treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was also treated for minor injuries.

Authorities believe that speed may have been a factor in the incident.