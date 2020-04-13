Troopers investigating fatal wrong-way crash on turnpike in North Royalton

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way crash on the turnpike.

It happened around 1:05 p.m. on Monday just two miles east of the I-71 exit.

According to Sgt. Santiago, the driver, who was in a Hyundai Sonata, struck a Dodge Cargo van head on while going eastbound in the westbound lanes. A trooper trying to stop the vehicle was also involved in the accident.

The driver going the wrong-way was killed. The person inside the van and the trooper both suffered non-life threatening injuries.