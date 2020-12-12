Troopers investigating fatal one-vehicle crash in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY (WJW) — A man drove a vehicle off the side of State Route 3 early Saturday, causing one fatality, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Reported after 7 a.m., troopers arrived on scene just north of Funk Road in Wayne County to find the driver of the vehicle had been partially ejected after not wearing a seatbelt. The man, a 43-year-old from Shreve, died from his injuries.

The car was reportedly traveling northbound and struck a guardrail, flipping over multiple times. The area was shut down for about two hours.

Troopers said they believe impairment was involved in the crash, but are still investigating.

