Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Ashland County

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 61-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash.
According to a press release, it happened on State Route 39, just east of Township Road 749 in Green Township around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Troopers said the man was going westbound when he drove off the right side of the road, struck a guardrail and was ejected from the bike.
He was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.
