Troopers investigating fatal crash that left 34-year-old man dead in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left one person dead and another hurt.

According to a press release, it happened on State Route 83 at the intersection of State Route 604 in Canaan Township Saturday morning.

Troopers said a 34-year-old man was going eastbound on SR 604 and failed to stop at the stop sign. His car was struck by a 71-year-old man driving an SUV. Both vehicles went off the roadway and crashed into a field.

The 34-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said he not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The man in the SUV was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

