Troopers investigating fatal crash that left 19-year-old dead, two others hurt

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left a 19-year-old man dead and two others hurt.

According to troopers, it happened on West Bath Road at Ghent Hills Road around 6 p.m. Friday.

A Volkswagen Golf was reportedly going east on West Bath Road when a Toyota Camry turned west onto the road from Ghent Hills Road and was hit by the Volkswagen. The Volkswagen then went off the left side of the road and struck a tree before coming to a stop.

Troopers said the driver of the Volkswagen died from his injuries. His passenger, who is also 19 years old, suffered serious life-threatening injuries. The 60-year-old driver in the Toyota had minor injuries.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing their seat belts at the time.

