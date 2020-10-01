Troopers investigating crash involving Amish buggy, six people taken to hospital

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving an Amish buggy and a pickup truck that sent six people to a hospital.
Sgt. Ray Santiago, of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, told the Fox 8 I-Team, that the crash happened around 4:30 this evening on County Road 500 near Township Road 581 in Ashland.
He said the buggy was occupied by two adults and five children when it collided with a pickup truck.
“Six people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” Santiago said.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.
A horse was injured and a veterinarian was called to the scene, officials said.
