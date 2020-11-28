Troopers investigating after woman struck and killed by semi on Turnpike in Erie County

MILAN, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a semi-tractor trailer on the Turnpike.
According to troopers, a 23-year-old woman was driving westbound on Thanksgiving when her vehicle struck a concrete median barrier before ending up in a ditch. The driver then got out of her car and walked into the westbound lanes of travel where she was hit by a semi.
The woman was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the semi was not hurt.
Troopers said it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.
Anyone with information on the crash should contact the Milan post at 419-499-4808.
