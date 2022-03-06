PHOTOS: Troopers investigating after truck slams into Medina home

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – A 36-year-old man is facing several charges after the truck he was driving slammed into a house on Elyria Road in Medina Saturday evening.

According to Sgt. Brice Nihiser, of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver was cited for impaired driving, failure to stop at a stop sign and distracted driving.

Charges are expected to be filed in court Monday. The patrol is continuing to investigate.

Heidi’s Towing and Exurb Towing & Recovery were called to the scene to assist first responders.

(Credit: Heidi’s Towing and Exurb Towing & Recovery)

The crash happened around 7:16 p.m. Saturday.

The 2021 Chevy Silverado caused damage to the house but officials say no one inside the house was injured.

The driver did suffer minor injuries but is expected to be okay.