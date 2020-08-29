Troopers investigating after Michigan man killed in Seneca County crash, OSHP says

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night in Seneca County.

According to OSHP, the incident occurred at the intersection of State Route 635 and County Road 592 in Liberty Township around 8:20 p.m.

Officials say a 2016 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling eastbound on County Road 592 when the driver failed to stop at the stop sign and struck a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu, heading northbound on State Route 635, in the left front.

The Malibu traveled off the roadway and into a corn field.

The driver of the Malibu, a Michigan man, was injured in the crash. He was transported to Tiffin Mercy Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Suburban, a Findlay woman, and her passenger, a Findlay man, both sustained minor injuries from the crash and were released on scene.

This crash remains under investigation. OSHP says alcohol and/or drugs are not considered to be a factor in the crash.

