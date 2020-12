STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after an 83-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car on Friday.

According to troopers, a man was driving around 6 p.m. down Pontius Rd., east of Cleveland Ave. in Lake Township when he struck her.

A witness of the crash said the woman was standing still in the eastbound lane at the time.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor.

