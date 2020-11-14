Troopers investigating after 16-year-old killed in crash in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Wayne County on Friday night.

According to troopers, the crash happened around 8:55 p.m. on Western Road in Paint Township.

The teen, who is from Apple Creek, was going eastbound in a Toyota Matrix when he went off the left edge of the roadway and overcorrected to the right. The vehicle continued off the right side of the roadway and struck two trees before coming to a rest in a yard.

He was pronounced dead on scene by the Wayne County Coroner.

Troopers said alcohol was not a factor. The driver was wearing his seatbelt at the time.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: