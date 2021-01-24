Troopers investigating after 16-year-old boy riding in Amish buggy killed in crash

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old boy, who was riding in an Amish buggy, was killed in a crash.

According to troopers, it happened on US 322 just east of Cox Road around 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

They said the preliminary investigation shows that a Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling eastbound on US 322 and struck the rear of an Amish buggy going in the same direction.

The 53-year-old driver of the Dodge Grand Caravan was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time. The 16-year-old boy died at the scene.

Troopers said it does not appear that alcohol or drugs were a factor.

