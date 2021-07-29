Troopers investigate fatal crash in Medina

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol in Medina County is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle on State Route 83 and West Smith Road in Litchfield Township today.

At 3:12 P.M., officers received a call about a serious-injury, two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Route 83 and West Smith Road, according to a release from OSHP.

When troopers arrived on scene, they say they saw a 2000 Peterbuilt tractor trailer stopped on State Route 83 South just south of West Smith Road and a 2008 gray Hyundai Sonata was off the road with severe damage to the passenger’s side.

According to officers, the Hyundai was westbound on West Smith Road when it failed to yield the right of way to the Peterbuilt tractor trailer that was traveling south on State Route 83. The Peterbuilt hit the Hyundai in the passenger’s side forcing it off the road.

The driver of the Hyundai, Carole Metzger, age 80, from North Ridgeville, was Lifeflighted from the scene with serious injuries. Two passengers of the Hyundai, Enid A. Liscio, age 79, and Elaine Klepek, age 80, both from North Ridgeville were pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say.

Richard A. Warner, age 62, from West Salem, was driving the Peterbuilt and was not injured from the crash, according to officers.

Troopers say seatbelts were used by the drivers and passengers in the crash and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.