FINDLAY, Ohio (WJW) A school bus crash Friday night, with 31 juveniles on board, resulted in no serious injuries on the bus, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Findlay City School District posted online that all students onboard were safe.

Troopers said three juveniles on the school bus were transported to the hospital with minor injuries and that the school bus driver wasn’t hurt.

Authorities said the driver of a pick-up truck struck the bus on US Route 224.

“After impact both vehicles continued down an embankment, went off the left side of the roadway and onto Interstate 75 southbound before coming to a final rest,” crash investigators said.

Troopers said the driver of the pick-up truck and his passenger both received minor injuries.

“There were also four juveniles in the pick-up truck that sustained injuries and they were transported by ambulance to the hospital,” according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers did not say the condition of the four juveniles injured in the pick-up truck.

The crash remains under investigation.