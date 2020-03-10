Troopers find domestic violence victim in cab of truck

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a man Monday after they said they found his injured wife in the cab of his commercial vehicle.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers stopped when they saw what was thought to be a disabled commercial vehicle on I-77 near Fohl Road at just before 2:30 p.m.

While speaking with the driver — from Ironton, Ohio — troopers saw a woman hiding in the cab of the truck.

Troopers said they noticed multiple injuries on the woman’s head, face and hands. It was determined the woman and the driver were married, and she sustained the injuries after being attacked with a knife and a blunt object, according to the highway patrol.

She was taken to a nearby hospital and then later released to family.

The highway patrol said the 45-year-old driver, identified as Kenny Roberts, was impaired at the time of the incident.

He was taken to the Stark County Jail and charged with multiple felonies including attempted murder, felonious assault, domestic violence and OVI.

The incident remains under investigation.