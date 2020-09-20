Troopers: Driver killed after car strikes bridge pillar, becomes engulfed in flames in Wyandot County

PITT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Wyandot County Saturday evening.

According to OSHP, a 2019 Toyota Highlander was traveling northbound on U.S. 23 near the mile-marker 9 when it drove off the right side of the roadway.

After leaving the roadway, the Toyota struck several construction barrels and a bridge pillar of the County Road 56 overpass. The vehicle became fully engulfed in fire as a result of impact, trapping the driver inside.

The driver’s identity is being withheld pending family notification and positive identification by the Wyandot County Coroner’s Office.

Meanwhile, the northbound lanes of U. S. 23 and the county Road 56 overpass will remain closed while the bridge structure is inspected by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Troopers say this incident remains under investigation.

