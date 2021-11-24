Troopers cracking down on unsafe drivers on busiest bar night of the year

CLEVELAND (WJW) – State Troopers are cracking down on unsafe drivers Wednesday night and throughout the holiday weekend.

“The day before Thanksgiving is always a busy time of the year for us,” said Sgt. Ray Santiago with Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers were out in full force Wednesday night.

“When we look at the numbers of last year, half of our fatal crashes involved motorists that were impaired. Seven of those crashes included motorists who weren’t wearing a safety belt,” said Santiago.

According to Santiago, troopers will remain highly visible on major highways in Northeast Ohio throughout the rest of the holiday weekend.

“Officer presence and just being there is always the first step in getting people to be safe. So, they will definitely see troopers,” said Santiago.

That’s because holiday travel is rebounding, and experts expect this to be one of the busiest travel holidays in years.

In response, OSHP increased patrols.

In fact, AAA predicts nearly 2.2 million Ohioans will be traveling this Thanksgiving, with almost 90% driving to their destinations.

That is the highest single-year increase in Thanksgiving travel since 2005.

Santiago said the bottom line is that people need to plan ahead and pay attention when they hit the road.

To report a suspected drunk driver, people can call #677.