Troopers continue to investigate fatal I-480 crash, no charges filed against driver of dump truck

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a deadly crash that killed a man while he was driving on I-480 Thursday.
According to troopers, a dump truck, with its bed raised, knocked down an overhead sign near the State Road exit, which then landed on the victim’s truck.
The victim has been identified as 62-year-old Daniel Ripepi, who is the vice president of A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Home in Middleburg Heights.
Charges have not been filed against the driver of the dump truck.
