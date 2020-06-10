Trooper wearing reflective safety vest hit while directing traffic in Amherst Township

AMHERST TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that seriously injured a trooper.

The trooper was directing traffic in the intersection of Middle Ridge Road and State Route 2 when they were hit just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The trooper was wearing a reflective safety vest at the time.

The trooper was hit by the driver of an SUV.

The trooper was seriously hurt and is in stable condition at Lorain Mercy Hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt and has not been charged at this time.

