Trooper suffered several fractures, remains in hospital after being hit by SUV

AMHERST TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper, who was hit by a vehicle in Amherst Township Tuesday evening, remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Trooper Cynthia Gehlmann suffered several fractures and other injuries after being struck by an SUV, according to the patrol. The accident happened as she was directing traffic at the intersection of Middle Ridge Road and state Route 2 shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

“She is a fighter ,” said Lt. Alan Dunbar, commander of the Elyria Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. “I am really happy and relieved she will be OK.”

He said she has to have surgery and it is not sure how long she will be in the hospital.

Dunbar said Gehlmann has been with the patrol for more than 20 years. He said she is very thankful for the all the support she has received from the state patrol and her entire family, including her fiancée and son.

According to the highway patrol, the SUV was traveling eastbound from the Route 2 ramp when it made a left turn and hit the trooper. She was directing traffic because the traffic signal was not functioning.

The patrol said she was wearing a reflective safety vest.

The driver of the SUV, a 55-year-old man, was not injured. No charges have been filed and the matter remains under investigation.