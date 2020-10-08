Trooper photobombs teen taking senior photos at Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – One Ohio high schooler has a very memorable senior photo to share.

The student was taking pictures at the Ohio Statehouse when an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper made their presence known.

You can see the trooper popping out behind a column in the picture.

Renee Tobe shared the photo with OSHP saying it “made the experience a wonderful memory.”

She says they’ve been sharing the picture with friends and family.

