ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) — A trooper has reportedly been injured after his patrol car was struck on a highway, Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team.

Sgt. Ray Santiago said the trooper was handling a deer crash around 6 p.m. on US Route 250 when his patrol car was struck. The trooper was reportedly in the patrol car at the time and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

This story is breaking and FOX 8 will update as soon as more is learned.