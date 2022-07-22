HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WJW) – A Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) trooper faces aggravated cruelty to animals charges following an internal investigation.

Corporal Michael Perillo responded to an incident of a loose horse on Dec. 28, 2021. According to the investigation, Perillo drove his patrol vehicle into the horse multiple times and eventually pinning the horse to the pavement.

Another trooper euthanized the horse. According to the report, the horse had already been hit by a vehicle when troopers arrived.

Perillo is charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. He’s been suspended without pay. He was arraigned Friday in Chester County. He was given a $50,000 bond.

Perillo has been a state trooper since 2006.