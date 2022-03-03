Trooper accused of recording young girl in bathroom

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) ­– A Pennsylvania State Police corporal has been arrested for various child pornography-related charges, including 21 counts of viewing or possessing child pornography.

Sean McKenzie was taken into custody Tuesday and has since been suspended without pay “pending the resolution of the criminal charges against him.”

According to State Police, the following charges have been filed against McKenzie:

One count of Sexual Abuse of Children/Photographing, Videotaping, Depicting on Computer or Filming Sexual Acts

21 counts of Sexual Abuse of Children/Child Pornography

10 counts of Sexual Abuse of Children/Dissemination of Photographs, Videotapes, Computer Depictions and Films

Two counts of Criminal Use of Communication Facility

Local news outlets say investigators believe McKenzie placed a camera in his bathroom to record a young girl. A Dropbox later found to be connected to McKenzie first alerted investigators, KDKA reports.

Investigators say they also found photos and videos on McKenzie’s iPhone and on a thumb drive. McKenzie has reportedly admitted to possessing and looking at the pornography.

McKenzie was arraigned before a district judge, Rebecca Tyburski, and bail was set at $500,000. Court documents show McKenzie was taken to the Westmoreland County Prison and was unable to post bail.

A preliminary hearing has been tentatively set for March 9.

McKenzie’s official picture was provided by State Police and a mugshot was not immediately made available. According to State Police, McKenzie enlisted with the agency in June 2008.