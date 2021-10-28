‘Triv was one of a kind’: Gov. DeWine gives condolences after passing of legendary radio host

(WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gave his condolences to Mike Trivisonno’s family after news broke Thursday that the legendary Cleveland radio host suddenly passed away.

WTAM AM 1100 announced his passing during its afternoon broadcast.

In a Tweet on Thursday, DeWine said, “Fran and I are very saddened to hear of the death of Mike Trivisonno. Triv was one of a kind – a man who would ask tough questions but who also had a big heart.”

DeWine said he had the privilege of taking part in Trivisonno’s Coats for Kids gala and admired his charitable work.

Many of his broadcasting colleagues, as well as athletes and fans, remembered the local legend on Twitter.