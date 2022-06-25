CLEVELAND (WJW) — A race to help raise funds for children has stepped off at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Saturday morning.

Race for Kids 2022 benefits Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio; a club that focuses on academic achievement, healthy lifestyles and character development.

The club’s youth development professionals provide programming that includes arts, athletics and homework help.

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie, the official ambassador for the event, stopped by to show his support and rally the race participants.

Triston’s support for the club dates back to 2018, when he was pitching for the Class AA Akron RubberDucks.

