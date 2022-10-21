(WJW) — Tristen Nash, the son of WWE wrestler and actor Kevin Nash, has died, according to reports. He was 26.

“Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together,” reads a statement posted Thursday to Twitter on behalf of the family by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. “The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.”

The cause of his death is currently unknown. He was Kevin and wife Tamara’s only child, according to Fox News.

Tristen, of Daytona Beach, worked as a podcast technician and played in a grunge band called The Builders, according to his Instagram account.

He was working with his father Kevin on the “Kliq THIS” podcast, which covered the sports entertainment industry and other topics.