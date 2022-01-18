Trisha Yearwood helps raise $38,000+ for Betty White Challenge

(WJW)– Country singer Trisha Yearwood helped raise more than $38,000 for rescue pets as part of the Betty White Challenge.

White, an animal lover and advocate, died on Dec. 31, 2021. To honor what would have been her 100th birthday, a social media challenge encouraged people to donate to local animal shelters.

Yearwood, who has her own animal charity called Dottie’s Yard, hosted a live streaming event on Monday to generate donations. She said they raised more than $24,000 in the first 15 minutes. The singer and TalkShopLive also matched some of the funds for a total of more than $38,000, People reported.

“Thank you Betty White for all the years in your entire career of helping animals and giving back, and also shining a light on need. And I promise you there are a lot of people, judging my today, who are going to keep your tradition alive, and we’re going to celebrate your birthday every year this way,” Yearwood said.

During the live stream, the three-time Grammy winner shared pictures and stories about her pets, and gave shoutouts to those who contributed.