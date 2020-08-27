Triple shooting at party in Green under investigation

GREEN, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a triple shooting that happened at an apartment complex on South Main Street in Green.

Captain Scott Cottle with the sheriff’s office tells FOX 8 there was a party or gathering at the complex with kids, teenagers, and young adults.

Around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, several gunshots were exchanged.

Three people were shot, according to investigators.

One person is in life-threatening condition.

Captain Cottle says one person who was shot was treated at the hospital and taken to jail.

Investigators say they are not looking for additional suspects.

None of the people involved have been identified.

