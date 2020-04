CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a triple murder suspect Wednesday morning in Cleveland.

Deontray Forrest, 24, was wanted out of Lima.

Investigators say he shot and killed three people at a bar in Lima on February 4.

According to a press release, Forrest was arrested at an apartment in the 6900 block of St. Cleair Ave. in Cleveland Wednesday.

He’s in the Cuyahoga County Jail where he is awaiting extradition to Allen County.