‘Tricks and Treats Fall Fest’ in full swing at Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Cedar Point’s all-new fall festival has officially kicked off this weekend and features plenty of family-friendly activities.

Tricks and Treats Fall Fest officially began Saturday, September 12 and runs through November 1.

Get ready for Tricks & Treats Fall Fest – every Saturday & Sunday until Nov. 1!🎃



Check out all the FUN we have in store for this event including, Trick or Treating, ALL the fall food and more. Get unlimited visits with a 2021 Gold Pass!



Find out more: https://t.co/YdfwUZg7NF pic.twitter.com/ZJZVDpPkoC — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) September 8, 2020

Cedar Point describes the new daytime, outdoor street festival as a “spook-tacular time with amazing food, activities, entertainment, seasonal merchandise, and so much more.”

Guests can celebrate spooky season with Halloween décor, new fall food and drink tasting around the park and of course, Cedar Point’s world-famous rides and roller coasters.

We have tasty Tricks vs. Treats in-store for you with the new Tasting Card available during Tricks & Treats Fall Fest – every Saturday & Sunday through Nov. 1! 👻



Check out ALL the available options here: https://t.co/x6W3pHGub7

And get yours now: https://t.co/BgZuvRnSaH pic.twitter.com/j8uOIUDbV2 — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) September 10, 2020

Children can participate in trick-or-treating, enjoy holiday-themed foods, explore corn mazes, play games and make crafts.

With current COVID-19 safety protocols in place, the amusement park is holding this festival instead of its annual HalloWeekends event, which they expect will return in 2021.

Cedar Point says the festival has several coronavirus safety and social distancing measures built in to ensure your family can stay safe while having fun.

“Halloween is a special time at Cedar Point, and our guests really look forward to it,” Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point, said in a press release. “While we all have to do things a little differently this year, Tricks and Treats Fall Fest is filled with fun activities for everyone, spectacular food, a variety of outdoor entertainment and a few tricks and treats. Our mission to make people happy continues into the fall season, and we’re committed to entertaining our fans, friends and families safely.”

Learn more about Tricks And Treats Fall Fest on Cedar Point’s website, here.

Watch the video below for more information on the safety precautions Cedar Point has taken to protect guests during the coronavirus pandemic:

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: