TRICK OR TREAT: How some cities are planning for Halloween this year due to coronavirus

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — What’s Halloween without trick or treating? Well due to the coronavirus, thousands of Northeast Ohio residents are about to find out or are they?

“Will trick or treaters be allowed to go door to door in the city of Medina? Yes m’am they will,” said Medina Mayor and Safety Director Dennis Hanwell.

He said ghosts and goblins may proceed but with caution.

“We will encourage social distancing, we will encourage wearing masks, staying in small groups,” he explained.

Shaker Heights is also planning to move forward with Halloween. City leaders there saying they will continue to follow CDC and board of health guidelines and will make adjustments if needed before October 31.

But in neighboring Beachwood, they’re taking a wait and see approach, according to communications coordinator Lynn B. Johnson.

“We’re not going to start making those plans until we have some guidance from the state level,” said Johnson.

Cuyahoga County Board of Health spokesperson Kevin Brennan told FOX 8 there has been no discussions about Halloween, adding “We do not know what type of guidance may or may not be forthcoming from the state.”

Out west in Los Angeles County, door-to-door trick or treating has been banned.

But alternative celebratory ideas may include online parties and contests for costumes or pumpkin carving, drive-by costume or decorated vehicle parades and Halloween movie nights at drive-in theaters.

Medina Mayor Hanwell added, “It was important to me to try to have some normalcy for our families, for our children.”

Hanwell also says for residents who don’t feel comfortable with kids coming to their doors, to simply turn off porch lights.

The Ohio Department of Health is waiting on guidance from the CDC before releasing their Halloween recommendations.

