(WJW) — The Powerball’s mega-sized $1 billion jackpot is the second-largest in the game’s history and it just keeps growing, but will someone claim the prize?

Powerball just drew Halloween night’s winning numbers.

The winning numbers are: 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and Powerball 13. The Power Play is 3X.

If anyone hits the $1 billion Powerball jackpot, they could get a cash value of $497.3 million.

Drawings happen at 10:59 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.