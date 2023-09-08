*Above video is a recent story about where to see fall colors at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Halloween has exploded in popularity over the years, and Northeast Ohio is no exception.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced tickets are now on sale for its annual Trick-or-Treat Fest.

Zoo event organizers said Friday to “bring your family in costume for this year’s family-friendly Halloween event at the Zoo, Fridays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning October 6 through October 29.”

“Trick or Treat Fest” at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on October 18, 2020. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

“Trick-or-Treat Fest is an additional ticketed experience and includes meet-and-greets with costumed characters, access to 20 trick-or-treat stations and the return of the Monster Mash Dance Party. The first 800 guests each day receive a complimentary trick or treat bag,” they added.”

Tickets for Trick-or-Treat Fest are $9 for non-members and $7 for members. Children under two enter free according to event planners. You can click here for more information on buying tickets.



