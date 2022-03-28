GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A jury trial is scheduled to begin Monday for a mother who is charged with murder in the death of a newborn baby boy found dead in Geauga County in 1993.

Gail Eastwood Ritchey, of Euclid, was arrested in the cold case in 2019.

Gail Eastwood-Ritchey

According to investigators, police found a newborn baby dead in the woods on March 25, 1993.

He had been mauled by animals. The medical examiner believed the baby had been born alive but could not determine how he died.

The baby came to be known as “Geauga’s Child.” The community raised money for a headstone and a funeral. He was buried in the Thomson cemetery.

Investigators say DNA linked Ritchey to the child.

Her neighbors in Euclid were stunned. They described Ritchey as a church-going woman who was active in the Boy Scouts and the PTA at Euclid High School.

According to investigators, following her arrest, Ritchey admitted that she put the child in a trash bag and dumped him. She also said she did the same thing with another child about 2 years prior, investigators told FOX 8.

Investigators never found evidence in the other case.

Ritchey was married to the newborn’s father at the time of her arrest. She has three adult children.

Investigators say she has not taken ownership of the baby, so he’s remaining buried as Geauga’s Child.

Ritchey’s criminal trial was postponed due to COVID-19.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. in Geauga County.

Her attorney had filed a motion to get the case moved because of the publicity of the case.

The judge said that would be considered if they couldn’t seat a jury.