WILLOWICK, Ohio (WJW) – The owner of a high rise in Willowick is about to go on trial for dozens of code violations.

The long list of issues at Shoregate Towers was highlighted by a massive garage collapse in August.

Tenants told FOX 8 then that it was an accident waiting to happen, and that the garage was not the only area of concern.

Monday morning, Shoregate’s owner goes on trial, facing 45 code violations from the city,

The complaint details what tenants described back in August; elevators out of service, walls and ceilings crumbling, garbage piling up, missing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and much more.

In November, demolition of the garage began. Fences still surround the area, marking it off-limits.

Shoregate was on probation for past violations when the parking garage collapsed in August.

The trial begins at 8 a.m. Monday morning in Willoughby Municipal Court.