EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A jury in Euclid Municipal Court has spent the last four days listening to testimony in Police Officer Michael Amiott’s case and will soon be asked to deliberate his fate.

Closing arguments in Amiott’s case are expected to be presented Friday at 9 a.m. After closing arguments are finished, the case will be given to jurors.

Amiott is facing misdemeanor charges of assault and interfering with civil rights stemming from the August 2017 arrest of Richard Hubbard III.

Video of the arrest shows Amiott kicking and punching Hubbard.

Amiott testified during the trial that Hubbard was stopped on traffic violations and resisted arrest. Amiott also stated, that at one point during the arrest, he felt Hubbard was reaching for his gun belt.

Hubbard maintained he was stopped because of his race. He also testified that he did not fight back during the arrest.