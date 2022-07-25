The video above is from a previous story.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The trial is set to begin Monday morning for the woman accused of killing an off-duty Cleveland police officer on New Year’s Eve.

Jury selection is expected to take place for the case of Tamara Mcloyd, who is facing 10 charges, including aggravated murder.

The 18-year-old is accused of killing 25-year-old Shane Bartek on December 31 while he was off duty.

Police said Mcloyd ambushed Bartek in a carjacking on Rocky River Drive. The two struggled for her gun before he was shot.

Mcloyd took off in his car which was found hours later, according to police.

Police said she confessed hours after they arrested her. Mcloyd’s attornies asked to have the confession thrown out, saying she was drinking and getting high, but then withdrew that motion under the instruction of Mcloyd.

Mcloyd then filed papers saying her lawyers were working against her. Mcloyd was in court just last week, asking to fire her attorneys.

Bartek was a Cleveland police officer who worked in the fifth district since 2019.