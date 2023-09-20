AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The defense will begin to present its case in the trial of two brothers accused of involuntary manslaughter for the death of Firestone High School student, Ethan Liming.

DeShawn Stafford and his younger brother Tyler could spend years in prison if convicted of beating the 17-year-old Liming to death last June.

The prosecution wrapped up its case on Tuesday with testimony from a friend of Ethan’s who was with him that night at the I Promise School basketball courts.

Deshawn and Tyler Stafford

Prosecutors also showed the jury DeShawn’s videotaped interrogation by police.

In that video, the now 20-year-old willingly spoke with Akron detectives after he was read his Miranda Rights.

He explained that when the car “pulled up real fast,” he thought the people inside had hopped out, firing real guns.

Liming’s friend, Mychai Shadie filled in some of what he saw as he ran back to the car with the splat gun he had just fired at the three people on the basketball court.

He testified that as Ethan got out of the car, “He had a smile on his face. He was laughing.”

Shadie said, Ethan was confronted by one of the basketball players outside the car. That person turned out to be Tyler Stafford.

In his words: “They’re talking and then he (Tyler) throws a basketball at Ethan and Ethan starts shooting somewhere in the upper torso, face area. And then he punches Ethan and then they start fighting.”

Ethan Liming (Photo courtesy: Akron Public Schools)

He said they were “throwing punches at each other” and then “the two other guys on the court ran up and they started jumping Ethan.”

It was three-on-one, he said, and then he heard the sound of the punch that knocked Ethan out.

Shadie explained, “I heard it and I seen it.”

DeShawn, in the interrogation video, described what he saw, explaining to detectives, “Ethan was still trying to fight my brother. He was squaring up with my brother. So when he called me over there, I literally hit him and he went right to sleep.”

DeShawn said Ethan had grabbed him and when he slammed Ethan to the ground, his head hit the pavement too, which caused him to vomit.

That is on surveillance video of the parking lot. The fight is not.

DeShawn told detectives during the questioning, that he intended to call police to report the group for shooting pellets at them. He even took the splat gun as evidence.

When asked why he didn’t call the police that night, DeShawn explained, “I didn’t feel like it was that serious. I’m not a snitch.”

It wasn’t until the next morning, he told them, that he found out Ethan had died.

DeShawn Stafford is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and assault.

Tyler Stafford is charged with involuntary manslaughter and assault.

The trial could wrap up Wednesday.