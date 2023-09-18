AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The trial continues Monday for two brothers accused of beating a 17-year-old boy outside the I Promise School in June 2022 and unintentionally causing his death.

On Friday, jurors visited the school’s basketball court on West Market Street where prosecutors say Deshawn Stafford, 21, of Akron, and his younger brother Tyler Stafford, 20, of Cleveland, confronted Ethan Liming, 17, and three other teens who fired a pellet gun at them while they were playing basketball.

Witnesses say Liming got out of the car, and a fight started.

Ethan Liming (Photo courtesy: Akron Public Schools)

Liming was knocked unconscious and beaten, authorities said. Medical officials ruled Liming was killed by a blunt force head injury when his head struck the pavement during the fight, according to his autopsy report. He was pronounced dead that night.

In opening statements Friday, prosecutors said the brothers went too far, but defense attorneys said they were just defending themselves.

Deshawn and Tyler Stafford

The Stafford brothers were initially charged with murder, but those charges were later indicted by a Summit County grand jury on lesser charges.

At the time, Deshawn was 20 and Tyler was 19.