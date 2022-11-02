AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial for the man accused in the 2020 murder of 18-year-old Na’Kia Crawford in Akron.

“According to her grandmother, ‘pop, pop, pop’ and Na’kia is brutally shot,” said Brian Stano, with the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office.

Adarus Black, 19, is charged with her murder. Na’kia had just graduated high school a week earlier.

“We never made it home,” said her grandmother, Lynn Williams.

Williams testified that Na’kia had picked her up to run Sunday errands back on June 14, 2020.

“We stopped at the red light, heard the bullet come through the window,” said Williams.

At the intersection of North and Howard, Na’kia was shot. Williams was not.

“I noticed there was a red mark on Nakia’s throat right here. And she said, ‘Nanny, I think I got shot’ and then I saw all the blood. She was talking to me. I was trying to hold pressure on it,” said Williams.

Akron police stated they believe this was a case of mistaken identity and that Black shot at the wrong car.

Black was on the run for nearly two years until he was found by federal agents in Atlanta, Georgia earlier this year.

“Everybody in this courtroom thinks that is horrible and what happened is terrible. Nobody is disputing that. What is in dispute is whether or not is responsible for it and we believe he is not,” said John Alexander, defense attorney.

If convicted, Black could spend the rest of his life in prison.