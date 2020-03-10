WATCH LIVE: Trial begins for Akron man charged with killing 9 people in house fires

AKRON- Opening statements begin today in the capital murder trial for an Akron man charged with arson that killed in 9 people.

Stanley Ford is accsued of setting the fires that claimed the lives of Lindell Lewis, 66, and Gloria Hart 65 back in April 2016. One man was able to escape the flames.

Police say just one year later, he started another house fire down the road, killing a family of seven. The victims are Dennis Huggins, 35; Angela Boggs, 38; Jered Boggs, 14; Daisia Huggins, 6; Kyle Huggins, 5; Alivia Huggins, 3; and Cameron Huggins, 1.

Ford’s trial had been delayed for a competency evaulation.

He could face the death penalty if convicted.

**Continuning coverage here**