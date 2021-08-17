Tri CLE Rock Roll Run this weekend: Here’s a list of road closures

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Who’s ready to rock and roll? The Inaugural Tri CLE Rock Roll Run commences this Saturday at North Coast Harbor and Edgewater Park in Cleveland and it’s expected to sell out Tuesday.

Participants can practice on Tuesday at 6 pm at Edgewater Park to learn the run course; then Friday is packet pick-up day, also at Edgewater.

At 6:30 a.m. on August 21, athletes will start the swimming race within the break wall of North Coast Harbor, then bike on the closed-course Memorial Shoreway and finish by running the spectator-friendly course at Edgewater Park.

Here’s what’ll go down the day of the race:

Start time at 6:30 a.m. — Billy Morris will give his guitar solo rendition of the National Anthem just before racers enter the water at the harbor

Finish line — Billy returns with his band, the Sunset Strip, at the finish line entertaining finishers and spectators.

Food — Perfectly Imperfect Produce and the Wild Spork and Smokin’ Rock and Roll food trucks will be there for hungry racers to refuel

Kids from the Kids that Tri program will be jumping in and tri-ing, as well, where underserved children learn how to swim, bike, and run

Here’s a list of road closures and where traffic delays are expected for race day:

The Memorial Shoreway will be closed for the race beginning at 6 a.m. between Exit 196 Marginal Road and West Park Boulevard

Edgewater Park and the Edgewater Yacht Club will remain open to the public and will be accessible using the W. 73rd Street entrance: Expect traffic delays and parking congestion near the course and surrounding neighborhoods

Erieside Avenue in front of the Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame to First Energy Stadium and the Great Lakes Science Center Parking Garage will also be closed from 6 a.m. to around 10 a.m.

Once all participants are off of the bike course, at around 10 a.m., roads will reopen.

If you don’t want to squeeze into a wetsuit but still want to be a part of the action, race organizers say they are in need of many volunteers. You can sign up here.

Tri CLE Rock Roll Run is sanctioned by USA Triathlon and you can sign up here to enter the race.