Tri-C JazzFest ‘will not silence the music,’ is going virtual this summer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The annual Tri-C JazzFest is officially bringing jazz music to Cleveland this summer, just not in the same way it has for the past 40 years.

Today, Cuyahoga Community College announced that this year’s event has turned into a two-night virtual concert, running Friday, Aug. 21 through Saturday, Aug. 22.

“COVID-19 may have canceled the June weekend festival, but it will not silence the music,” said Terri Pontremoli, director of Tri-C JazzFest in a statement.

Tens of thousands jazz lovers normally take over Playhouse Square for the festival, but this year everyone will have to watch from the comfort of their homes. Featuring Cleveland’s own jazz musicians, this summer’s shows are set to comprise of live performances, archival festival footage and jazz icon interviews.

Both streaming nights are free to all, but people can donate to Cuyahoga Community College’s Student Emergency Fund if they so choose.

Tri-C alum Dominick Farinacci, a trumpeter, will serve as master of ceremonies throughout the event.

“The format may be different this year, but music is about the moment,” Pontremoli said in a statement. “We’re going to provide plenty of those for our audience while making a difference for our students.”

Expect the entire music lineup to be announced June 18.

