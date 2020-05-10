Trevor Bauer’s cell phone number accidentally gets leaked during interview on ESPN

Trevor Bauer #27 of the Cincinnati Reds throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park on September 04, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Former Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer had his cellphone number leaked by accident during an interview with ESPN on Sunday.

“Now that ESPN has leaked my number, I want to personally thank you for calling my phone,” Bauer said in his newly recorded voicemail.

His phone number appeared at one point on screen during the interview.

Bauer tweeted out the image with his phone number visible acknowledging the mistake, which he then decided to “honor” by offering a giveaway. It includes a pair of signed cleats and an autographed baseball. He’ll complete the giveaway in the next 48 hours.

As expected, Bauer’s voicemail filled up quickly so he tweeted out the rules to the giveaway. All you have to do is follow him on Twitter and Instagram and subscribe to his YouTube Channel. He’ll select one lucky winner.

Likely the next time we see Bauer on FaceTime, it will be from a new number.

Bauer said he was going to get a new phone as soon as possible. He was traded by the Indians last July in exchange for Yasiel Puig, Franmil Reyes and Logan Allen.